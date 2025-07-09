Pacific News Minute: Fiji's prime minister will not welcome Chinese military bases

Fiji's prime minister has delivered a blow to China's security goals in the Pacific, saying that his country would "not welcome" any Chinese military bases in the region.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has emphasized that he doesn't believe China is looking for a security foothold in the Pacific. He says Beijing doesn't need it to show its power.

Rabuka was asked about China's role in the Pacific following a speech in Australia's capital of Canberra last week.

He told reporters that he didn't believe China was actively searching for a military base in Pacific Island nations.

That's different from the view of the Australian government, which warns that China wants to increase its influence in the Pacific, possibly through infrastructure projects, which could also be used for military purposes.

Rabuka also said he would like to explore signing a new agreement or treaty with Australia.

Australia has signed several new strategic agreements with Pacific nations like Tuvalu, Nauru and Papua New Guinea. It's also exploring new pacts with Tonga and Vanuatu.