Pacific News Minute: Solomon Islands elects pro-China prime minister

Lawmakers in the Solomon Islands this week elected a former foreign minister to become prime minister.

It’s a development that suggests the South Pacific nation will keep its close ties with China.

Prime Minister-elect Jeremiah Manele used his first speech as leader to promise to govern with integrity and to put his nation’s interests first.

A government official said Manele won 31 votes in a secret ballot of 49 lawmakers who won general elections two weeks ago. The leader of the opposition in the previous parliament, Matthew Wale, received the remaining 18 votes.

Analysts said the withdrawal of former pro-Beijing Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare from the election to make way for Manele as their party's candidate indicates the country could follow a similar direction.

During his previous term, China’s influence increased more in the Solomons than anywhere else in the South Pacific.

Sogavare switched diplomatic relations from Taiwan to Beijing and struck a secret security pact that has raised fears of the Chinese navy gaining a foothold in the region.

In his speech, Manele also urged against any post-election violence.

Sogavare's election in 2019 sparked riots in the capital of Honiara over legal questions about his eligibility to become prime minister.

