Pacific News Minute: Solomon Islands PM retains position as election continues

The Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands says he still has power over security in the Pacific Island nation. There was no clear winner in the country’s recent election, but he’s meeting with opposition parties and trying to form a new government.

Election results earlier this week showed Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s party won 15 out of 50 seats in the national parliament. Major opposition parties hold seats, and independent parties control 15 seats.

The election was the first since Sogavare signed a security pact with China in 2022. He invited Chinese police into the archipelago and drew the Pacific Islands nation closer to Beijing.

The election is being watched by China, the U.S. and Australia because of the potential impact on regional security.

Sogavare told the Solomon Islands’ Tavuli News that the world was interested in the outcome of the election because of his government's decision in 2019 to switch diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China.

He said he remains in control, and is working to form a new government.

Reuters reported that police and defense forces from Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji are assisting with election security. They were invited by Sogavare's government.

Sogavare said his party has the support of two smaller parties, and will seek the support of independents.

He added that, "There's huge competition on the other side, something will break."