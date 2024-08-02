Pacific News Minute: US opens embassy in Vanuatu to counter China's influence

The United States has officially opened an embassy in Vanuatu. It's part of an ongoing effort to counter China's influence in the strategically important South Pacific.

The U.S. has opened embassies in several South Pacific nations. The diplomatic activity is a result of China's growing regional influence.

Vanuatu is an archipelago of 80 islands located 1,000 miles east of Australia.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement that the embassy in Vanuatu's capital of Port Vila, "builds upon our efforts to provide more diplomatic presence throughout the region."

Beijing has in recent months been continuing its own influence-building activities.

In early July, Chinese officials handed over the keys to a massive "presidential palace" built in Port Vila. The Australia-based Lowy Institute estimates it cost around $31 million.

The Solomon Islands, one of China's strongest supporters in the region, recently announced a $20 million cash injection from Beijing to support its government budget.

The leaders of both the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu were hosted in Beijing last month for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The South Pacific is an important gateway should political flashpoints in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea one day end up in conflict.

