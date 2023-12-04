© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Pacific News Minute: Regional coordinator advocates for climate action at COP28

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published December 4, 2023 at 10:47 AM HST
An environmental representative from the Pacific Islands has delivered a message on the region’s priorities in Dubai at COP28, the UN Climate Change Conference.

Lavetanalagi Seru, a regional coordinator with the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network, stressed the need for COP28 to result in pledges for climate finance in the form of grants.

The money would benefit communities on the frontline of climate change in the Pacific.

During the two weeks of the conference, Seru told the Pacific News Service he plans to conduct sideline sessions and discussions with various umbrella groups, supporting Pacific Island countries in the negotiations.

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber attends a plenary session at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Local News
Here's how the UN climate conference known as COP28 matters to Hawaiʻi
Savannah Harriman-Pote

"We'll be building pressure both inside and outside of the negotiations to ensure that our leaders and representatives at COP are able to secure some of the goals, securing the 1.5 (degrees Celsius) that’s critical for the Pacific," he said.

Scientists say to prevent worsening the potentially irreversible effects of climate change, the increase in the world's average temperature should not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

Seru emphasized the need for strong language around phasing out fossil fuels, doubling energy efficiency — and tripling renewable energy.

Given the real impacts on communities, including death, food shortages, water insecurity, and health concerns, Seru stressed the need for stronger language reflecting the urgency of the situation.
