Pacific News Minute: Sunken New Zealand naval ship leaked gallons of fuel off Samoa

Fishermen on the southern coast of Samoa have been told to discard fish covered in oil. Authorities have confirmed that 53,000 gallons of diesel have leaked from a New Zealand naval ship.

The HMNZS Manawanui struck a reef more than 10 days ago about a mile off the coast of Upolu, Samoa, and sank the next morning. The incident has raised concerns about a possible ecological disaster.

At first, Samoan officials said there were only, “small leakages of oil coming from the vessel.”

But fishermen from various villages in the district alerted officials after finding their catches covered in oil. They have since been told to stop fishing in the area.

The country’s Marine Pollution Advisory Committee confirmed about 53,000 gallons of diesel had leaked into the ocean. There was also substantial damage to the coral reef.

Tuia Letoa is a senior matai, or chief, in the district. He told the Samoa Observer the community is starting to feel the effects of not being able to rely on marine life for their daily food source and income.

The sinking of the Manawanui has prompted district chiefs to call for an urgent meeting next week. Tuia says New Zealand is aware of its responsibility and the international laws governing such disasters.

The senior matai expressed disappointment about how the government downplayed the situation, claiming there was no oil spill except for some leaks.