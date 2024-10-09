Pacific News Minute: New Zealand naval ship sinks off Samoa

Government officials in New Zealand are investigating the country's first naval ship to sink since World War II. The vessel ran aground on a Samoan reef, which caused it to catch fire and ultimately capsize.

Samoan Deputy Prime Minister Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio said there was no evidence of oil spilling onto the reefs or making its way ashore.

All 75 people on board the HMNZS Manawanui evacuated safely as the boat sank about a mile off the coast of Upolu, Samoa, early Sunday. The ship was one of only nine in New Zealand’s navy.

The deputy prime minister said the nearby area was not affected, except for “small leakages of oil coming from the vessel.” Those were contained using specialized equipment.

The vessel's passengers included civilian scientists and foreign military personnel.

Defense Minister Judith Collins said the vessel had been in national service since 2019, but was 20 years old and had previously belonged to Norway. It was surveying a reef off the coast of Upolu, Samoa’s most populous island, when it ran aground on the reef and began taking on water.

The state of New Zealand’s aging military hardware has prompted warnings from the country’s defense agency. A recent report described the navy as “extremely fragile.” Of the navy’s eight remaining ships, only five are currently operational.

