Pacific News Minute: Guam bird on brink of extinction after Typhoon Mawar

In the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar, a critically endangered bird faces extinction on Guam.

The ko'ko' bird now "teeters on the brink" with just 74 left on the island, according to the animal welfare organization American Humane.

It was re-categorized from "extinct" to critically endangered.

The group currently has a team deployed on the island to assist the territory’s Department of Agriculture's post-Mawar recovery efforts.

The typhoon hit Guam on May 24, leaving a trail of destruction around the island.

The ko'ko', also known as the Guam railbird, is a species of flightless bird endemic to Guam. The bird was being bred in captivity by the Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources on the island.

In a Facebook post, American Humane said its rescue mission is facing an urgent challenge, disclosing that damaged conservation fences have left the railbirds exposed to predators.

American Humane added, "our team is on the ground, making vital repairs and laying the groundwork for more permanent measures."

The Pacific Island Times reports that for nearly 40 years, the ko'ko' had been extinct in the wild after being decimated by the invasive brown tree snake.

In 2020, the ko'ko' was successfully re-introduced in the wild.

