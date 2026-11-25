The response to the massive diesel spill at the H-POWER facility on Oʻahu's west side continues, with Gov. Josh Green signing an executive order to investigate the incident and ensure that potential situations in the future are better communicated.

Green announced and signed the order during a news conference Tuesday afternoon after he learned about the 403,000-gallon diesel spill at the waste-to-energy facility.

It requires that the state Department of Health's Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response Office immediately notify the governor, the state director of health and the deputy director of environmental health of any release of fuel into the environment.

The health director then has to immediately publish a notice of the release on its public website.

"There should never be a circumstance where any fuel that is released isn't something that we share," Green said at the news conference.

It follows frustrations from Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who said they and the public should have known about the release a lot earlier.

Reworld, the contractor that operates the H-POWER facility, said a small hole in an underground fuel line had released diesel from late January to May.

In May, Reworld told the Health Department's HEER Office of a 6,500-gallon spill, but in July it told the office closer to 400,000 gallons were released.

The governor, mayor and DOH leadership learned about the spill last week.

"We're outraged that we didn't hear in a timely fashion how much fuel had been spilled," Green said. "This is a city project, but it affects us all. It affects state lands, potentially it affects our people."

HEER staff didn't escalate the issue earlier because it didn't realize how large the spill was initially, but also because it learned that the island's fresh water supply wasn't impacted.

Green and Blangiardi said they want to find out exactly why it took so long for them to be told about the spill. That's a question that the executive order will aim to find out.

Mark Ladao / HPR H-POWER is Oʻahu's waste-to-energy facility. (Nov. 19, 2026)



It sets up a formal review committee to determine the cause and extent of the spill; evaluate the response by Reworld, the city and the state health department; and determine when local officials knew about the release and whether proper notification requirements were followed.

The committee will also make recommendations to ensure future oil releases are handled in a way to provide "maximum protection to the public and environment." State Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen will lead the review committee.

Finally, the order requires the HEER Office to prepare a report on how many additional monitoring wells are needed at the H-POWER facility to figure out where the fuel has reached. Reworld also recovers some spilled fuel from those wells.

Green said the findings from the state's investigation will also be shared with the public.

Local officials didn't say if all of the released fuel can be recovered, or how long the cleanup will take.

Dr. Kenny Fink, the state's health director, said the recovery process would take "many years," but didn't say exactly how long.

Reworld is currently recovering 30 to 50 gallons of spilled fuel per day, according to a city news release. At that rate, it would take at least 20 years to recover all 400,000 gallons of released fuel.

Fink said the oil is near the surface of the ground, and that there is room to make the cleanup quicker.

"I don't know why they're only able to recover 30 to 45 gallons a day," he said, adding that if Reworld can "better characterize the amount of oil that's down there and where they may be able to locate additional recovery wells and see how we can optimize whatever technology is available, the faster we can get that oil out, and the less impact to the environment."

Green said more resources will go into the recovery effort, so recovery should be quicker. Reworld said it would have a long-term recovery plan prepared early next year.

He also continued Blangiardi's vow to ensure that those who are responsible for the spill and the communication breakdown will be held accountable.

Reworld is being held responsible for the spill and for the cleanup.

Blangiardi, on Hawaii News Now's Spotlight Now, said he intends to end the contract with Reworld to operate the H-POWER facility, but has to find a replacement contractor. The facility is primarily responsible for the island's ability to divert around 80% of its trash away from the near-capacity Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill.

Green explained why it's so important that communication is better than it was after the spill.

"They did not give us the whole picture, and that's not OK," Green said. "It's not just the fuel spill. Let's assume … that the fuel doesn't affect anyone's health. Let's also hope that we can clean it up and contain it so that it doesn't affect the ocean or our land. It still affects people's confidence in governance. It affects people's belief that they're getting the facts straight and that they can trust these large projects."

Read the full executive order below: