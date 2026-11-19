Amazon's distribution center that's planned for Kapolei might be taller than originally expected.

The fulfillment center, named Project Savoy, filed for a zoning amendment that would change the maximum height from 60 feet to 100 feet.

In its current plans, the project is set to be five stories and nearly three million square feet on about 31 acres that Amazon bought in 2021. This would accompany the existing 595,000-square-foot delivery station on Oʻahu's Sand Island.

Dan Bick is with Seefried Industrial Properties, Amazon's development partner for the project. He said the restricted height would not allow the team to meet the daily customer and product demand.

"The building uses a complex multi-level material handling system that cannot fit under 60 feet," Bick said at the last planning commission meeting. "Limited to 60 feet, we would need two to three times the land or multiple facilities to develop the same type of building with the same volume."

The meeting attracted mixed testimony from residents — some opposed the height amendment, others advocated for Amazon, and some were against the warehouse altogether.

DPP originally heard the height amendment in early September, but deferred decision making until Wednesday's meeting to allow for more discussion and community input.

Office of Gov. Josh Green, file The new Amazon warehouse at Sand Island on Oʻahu.

Stephen Maduli-Williams, Amazon senior economic development manager, said the company has taken the past two months as an opportunity to engage with residents and the communities that would be impacted.

"We're still learning, and we want to make sure that whatever decision we make is a) data driven, and b) reflects the needs of the entire West Side community, both from a community need standpoint and then from a workforce development standpoint," Maduli-Williams said.

But despite Amazon stating it has the community's best interest in mind and that the facility could provide upwards of 1,000 jobs, some residents were not convinced that the company would continue those best practices once the building is approved.

"We always talk about how it's going to keep our keiki here and supply jobs for locals and bring locals back, but what happens when it becomes automated? Because that is in the future," said Oʻahu resident Nicole Ramos. "The company's rapid expansion has also undermined local economies. So, while they might bring people in, they are destroying other economies."

Other concerns voiced by residents included traffic, water and environmental impacts and strains on small, local businesses.

Maduli-Williams said that the project would most likely not move forward if the height amendment was not approved, stating that it is "just not operable."

DPP's planning commission voted to move the height change forward, but this vote is only a recommendation for the full city council. Construction and building permits have yet to be issued for the facility.