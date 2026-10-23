Why is Amazon spending half a billion dollars in Kapolei?

Amazon is building a distribution center on land it owns in Kapolei. Recent permit applications are giving a glimpse at what the online retail giant is planning.

Amazon⁠.com recently filed building permit applications with the City and County of Honolulu totaling more than a half-billion dollars. It's for a new five-story fulfillment center the e-commerce giant is building in Kapolei.

The new building would dwarf Amazon's first facility on Oahu with nearly three million square feet of space. Amazon's $200 million delivery station that opened in 2024 near Honolulu Harbor is just 20% of that size.

The new building is planned for 49 acres of industrial land Amazon bought from an affiliate of the James Campbell Co. four years ago for $76 million. Now Amazon's moving forward on what it's dubbed Project Savoy.

The company has asked the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting for a height increase that would allow 100 feet of clearance. That proposal is still going through the approval process.

But a few weeks ago, Amazon filed a total of seven new permit applications with the DPP that total more than $580 million.

Six of those permits are for new buildings, the other is for site work. The largest is valued at $478 million. New renderings released by Amazon show one large building with several smaller industrial buildings around it.

A spokesperson for Amazon offered few details of the project except to say the company is always looking at ways to bring customers faster and more reliable delivery across the islands.