A measure addressing dedicated funds from tourists to Oʻahu parks and botanical gardens has been stalled at the Honolulu City Council.

Most of the revenue from the City's 3% transient accommodation tax goes into its general and transit funds, but 8.34% is dedicated to mitigating "the impacts of visitors on public facilities and natural resources," according to local ordinances. That amounts to about $9 million annually.

Bill 44, authored by Councilmember Esther Kiaʻāina, would further specify how that money should be spent. It proposes that 65% of the funding go to the Parks Maintenance and Recreation Services revolving fund, 25% to the Honolulu Zoo, and 10% to the Botanical Gardens and Urban Forestry Revolving Fund.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation supported the bill, saying it would provide it with stable funding.

The bill was heard Monday during a council's Budget committee meeting, where disagreements prevented it from moving forward.

Outgoing Council Chair Tommy Waters said that the money shouldn't be tied to specific needs right now.

"The money should go into the General Fund, and then the Budget committee can decide how to allocate it," he said. "There's so much need out there. We need our streams to be cleaned. We need money in the affordable housing fund. I'm not going to be here for this, but the Budget committee … can decide how to spend that money. I just don't like tying our hands."

Councilmember Radiant Cordero, who wasn't present at the meeting, introduced a version of the measure that would remove 8.34% for parks and gardens altogether. Waters supported that version.

Kiaʻāina pushed back, calling the proposal a "gut and replace" of her bill.

"I don't think anybody in this room would disagree that the impact of tourism is on our natural resources," she said. "We made a conscious decision … that these funds will be used to mitigate the impacts of visitors in public facilities and natural resources, including the restoration, operations, and maintenance of beaches and parks."

The four members at the Budget committee hearing were split on how to move forward, so Budget Chair Val Okimoto postponed it to a future meeting.