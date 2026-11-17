The Honolulu Board of Water Supply's Chief Engineer Ernie Lau is retiring as the head of the utility at the end of 2027.

Lau is known for his advocacy work ensuring clean water on Oʻahu. He helped lead the effort to prevent and respond to the fuel spill at Red Hill in 2021 that led to the release of thousands of gallons of Navy jet fuel into the environment — and into the island's supply of drinking water.

He's worked on other issues involving the military's impacts on water. He's also spoken out on the city's search for a new landfill and its sewer fee increases.

Lau has worked at BWS for three decades and has served as its chief engineer and manager for 20 years. His work has focused on long-term water planning and water security. He's received local and national recognition for his efforts to protect water resources.

Lau announced his retirement plans at a BWS meeting Monday, which gives the board a year to pick a successor.