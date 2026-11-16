The Maui County Council approved Bills 150 and 151 last week, securing $30 million to acquire land on Molokaʻi.

The bond funding will be used for land and spaces on Molokaʻi that are already being used by the County for community facilities, recreation, and expansion or relocation purposes.

Council Chair Alice Lee said she believes this will create security and independence for Molokaʻi's future.

"What attracts me to this is the fact that your goal is self-reliance and independence, and that's what I love to hear. I love to hear when people fight for this because it's very important — that makes you sustainable," Lee said. "If you're constantly relying on grants and funding from the county, you'll never be independent. But that's not your plan. Your plan is way different, and I applaud you for that."

Councilmember Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, who represents Molokaʻi, introduced the bill. She said she has been conservative with her budget priorities in recent years in anticipation of this acquisition.

"These are things we have needed for decades that are cited in the past three of our Molokaʻi Community Plans, but it's never been a real option for us," Rawlins-Fernandez said. "This only is real because of the decades of work our kūpuna have done to get us to this point. I brought both my children here to witness history being made, and it's such an honor to make this history with you all."

But some council members, including Yuki Lei Sugimura, voiced hesitation against the bills because they said the general bonds will end up being paid by Maui County residents down the line.

The two bills passed through their final readings with 8 yes votes and 1 no vote.