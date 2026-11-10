Hawaiʻi House Republicans: We'll 'fight for the people' despite heavy election losses

The blue wave that swept the country on Election Day last week helped topple four House Republicans in Hawaiʻi, leaving the GOP with only six seats in the seat chamber.

This means fewer Republicans in committees because the House speaker allocates those spots by the percentage of seats each party holds. And Republicans will still be short of the 11 members they need, assuming all 51 representatives are present, to force roll call votes on the House floor.

But Rep. Lauren Matsumoto, the House minority leader, said six is still better than the two members the GOP had heading into 2022.

"We will continue to fight for the people of Hawaiʻi to really work on the issues that matter most, which is really cost of living, public safety, government transparency," Matsumoto told HPR. "Those are the things people have told us are really important to them."

High cost of living

She said tackling Hawaiʻi's high cost-of-living needs a multi-pronged approach. One solution is to eliminate taxes on food and medical services, she said.

"We're one of the only states that don't do that," Matsumoto said.

She also wants to preserve income tax cuts the Legislature passed in recent years. And help create an easier path to homeownership.

Matsumoto said she likes to build relationships to get work done in the Democrat-dominated House.

"That's kind of always been my style. But when need be, you pull the lever to have things brought to the floor or amendments put forth," she said.

Senate GOP leadership

On the Senate side, Republicans elected a new leader in Sen. Samantha DeCorte.

They did so after their last minority leader — Sen. Brenton Awa — formally resigned from the party on Friday. He's now an independent. And that leaves just two Republicans in the 25-member state Senate.

Mengshin Lin / AP State Sen. Samantha DeCorte, R-Waianae, pays attention to the proceedings during a floor session at the state Capitol, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Honolulu.

Awa left the party after losing a congressional race by a wide margin to incumbent Democrat Representative Jill Tokuda. And seeing Republicans fail to gain seats in the state Legislature.

Awa said he left in part because he believes Hawaiʻi voters are reluctant to cast ballots for candidates with an "R" next to their names.

He's considering running for Honolulu mayor, a non-partisan position. Candidates don't declare party affiliation when they run for that office.

Matsumoto said Hawaiʻi voters are willing to vote for Republicans if candidates put in the work and effort. Matsumoto said she's been in office 14 years and estimates her district is about 70% Democrats.

"Are there difficulties? Yes. Do you have to work much harder? Yes. But in my experience, you actually get to know your constituents better, you get to know the issues better," Matsumoto said.

Hawaiʻi's House and Senate will convene for a new legislative session in mid-January.

