Survey says life satisfaction levels rise, but more Hawaiʻi residents consider moving

The new Hawaiʻi Quality of Life survey gained mixed results from residents. Many report feeling happier and healthier compared to two years ago, but the battle against the cost of living still weighs heavy on many.

The results were released publicly this week. The purpose of the survey was to analyze social determinants of health that were broken down by things like age, location, education and income.

"We also looked at a lot of the stressors, and cost of living affordability was the one thing that seemed constant across all demographics, but it was particularly influencing those on the lower income scale, those with less education, those from marginalized communities," said Jack Barile, the director of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Social Science Research Institute.

"That said, there was also a lot of hope and things that actually looked to be improved. So one of the areas that we saw, frankly, substantial improvements in was people's connections to their community, feeling safe in their community, and feel like they are part of it,” Barile said.

Eighty-eight percent of residents said they were very or somewhat satisfied with their lives, which is up from 82% in 2024. However, 46% of residents said that they have considered moving out of state in the past year, which is up from 40% in 2024. Many blamed the cost of living.

This is the second survey of its kind through the UH Mānoa College of Social Sciences and the state’s Office of Wellness and Resilience. More than 10,000 residents across the islands participated.

An interactive dashboard shows the 2026 survey results. Explore the dashboard here.