Construction begins on first commercial rebuild on Lahaina's Front Street

Construction has begun on the first commercial rebuild on Lahaina's Front Street since the 2023 wildfire.

The project will take about six months to complete, and opening is planned for next summer.

The building is owned by AJI LLC and managed by Pacific Rim Land. Arita Poulson General Contracting is leading the project, with 40 years of experience working on Maui.

“We're excited to be a part of this project,” said Shannon Robinson, controller at Arita Poulson. “It will very much be a like-for-like rebuild. It'll look very similar to what it looked like before, honoring the historical district that we are in. We do have some upgrades to make it fire-resistant. So we have metal roofing. We also have some concrete siding.”

Google Maps The 612 Front St. building before it burned down in the 2023 wildfire.

The property will be one story and about 4,400 square feet.

“We all have memories of walking down historic Front Street, stopping into the shops or enjoying a meal with family,” said Robinson in a press release. “Skilled Maui craftsmen with deep personal connections to this place will lead our work to honor the past and rebuild for the future.”

Former businesses will be returning to the 612 Front St. building, with Pacific Whale Foundation as the anchor tenant.

“Our Front Street Ocean Store gave us a place to share our love for the ocean and connect people with the work of protecting it,” said Dayna Garland, executive director of Pacific Whale Foundation, in a press release. “Returning to Lahaina means renewing those relationships and the next step of being part of this community's future. We look forward to welcoming people back and continuing that work from a place that means so much to us.”

A blessing to launch the construction process took place on Oct. 12.