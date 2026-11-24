Textile company Slowtide is partnering with more than 20 local artists to create one-of-a-kind towels as a fundraiser for West Maui youth sports.

An art show event on Maui called the Art of Drying Off will be held on Dec. 4 in Wailuku at the Spencer Warehouse, where 100% of the proceeds go toward the nonprofit Maui Sports Foundation. The event will have food and drinks and is open to the public, from 5 to 9 p.m.

“It's a cool way for us to give back to the community of like surf, the ocean, here in Hawaiʻi, especially on Maui, which is where our roots are,” Kyle Spencer, Slowtide co-founder, told HPR. “And then bring in creativity, local artists, bring in community events, food, drinks, a fun night — like that's kind of just what Slowtide as a brand represents.”

Attendees can purchase Slowtide towels featuring the work of prominent Hawaiʻi artists, including Susanna Cromwell, Sig Zane and Rick Griffin, all for a good cause.

“Having it be these limited edition towels that these artists designed, and you buy a towel, and all of the proceeds go back to Maui Sports Foundation,” said Spencer. “Their focus is Maui Youth Sports, but primarily after the West Maui fires, they're really focused on that side of the island and equipment, travel, putting on contests.”

Last year, the event raised $13,000 and this year, Spencer hopes it will be even more.

“We'll probably sell out pretty quickly — a line starts to form pretty early on,” he said of last year's event. “We set up all the towels like art pieces on the wall, and you can shop all the towels.”

Among other youth sports, last year's inaugural Art of Drying Off sale helped support the first Hawaii High School Athletic Association Surfing State Championships that took place on Maui, according to Spencer.

“Youth sports are expensive and seeing those things kind of come to fruition here in Hawaiʻi and especially on Maui… our art show was a big supporter of that,” he said.