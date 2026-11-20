Across the expansive lawn of Kaluanui Estate in Upcountry Maui, art is always in progress.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR The Hui Noʻeau print studio offers both classes for newcomers and a workspace for experienced artists.

In the Hui Noʻeau printmaking studio, Caroline Killhour is rolling ink onto an intricately carved block.

“There is a certain sound,” she explains. “That's how you know you kind of have enough ink.”

Killhour runs the inked block through a press machine to imprint her design onto a large paper.

She'll layer several prints for an underwater effect. Carving each block is an ode to dedication.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Relief printmaker Caroline Killhour has spent dozens of hours carving these blocks that she covers in ink to make repeatable prints onto paper.

“It takes about 20 hours at least, 20 to 30, (for) each of these prints,” says the longtime relief printmaker.

Maui's Hui Noʻeau Visual Art Center is buzzing with activity, especially this season.

“One of our biggest times of the year is Hui Holidays,” says Ayla Forsythe, marketing manager at the Hui.

“From Nov. 20 to Christmas Eve, downstairs we have our gallery gift shop, and it totally expands and like it kind of bursts at its seams, basically, because usually it's kept in one little room, but we turn the whole gallery into the gift shop.”

The Hui's stately main building has been transformed for the occasion.

Over the holidays, the nonprofit has a special selection of classes for gift-giving.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Ayla Forsythe is marketing manager at Hui Noʻeau.

“We have ornament making classes,” says Forsythe. “We have jewelry classes. You can make a forged bracelet, give that as a gift. There's a lot of great opportunities.”

There are also family events like Santa's Workshop, make-your-own greeting cards, and popular wreath-making classes.

“It's one of my favorite times of the year here for sure,” she says. “It's really, really fun.”

Hui Noʻeau was founded in 1934. The Kaluanui property was used for sugar production under the East Maui Plantation starting around 1850. It's also where a group of friends began gathering to create art together in the 1930s, and it continued to be home to art programs after they formed the Hui.

In 2005, Hui Noʻeau purchased the 25-acre estate from Maui Land and Pineapple Company, with community support.

“We really are proud of the fact that we get to offer fine art and high-level art classes for all ages,” explains Forsythe. “We have a print studio, a dark room for a photography studio, ceramic studio, jewelry, painting, drawing.”

Their gallery also hosts a variety of exhibits throughout the year.

Forsythe says they offer a lot of programs for youth, both on and off campus. That includes partnerships with public schools for art education, distributing thousands of art kits across Maui County, and an after-school program in Lahaina that provides a free, creative space for keiki.

“We're so happy when we see all the beautiful art that comes through,” she says.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Glaze samples hang on a wall outside the ceramic studio, where many of these blends are colors only found at Hui Noʻeau.

On the other side of the estate, Forsythe walks through the ceramics studio, where cups, bowls and other creations are stacked on shelving, in various stages of drying, firing and glazing.

“Down here at the bottom of our campus, we have our ceramics and jewelry studios,” she says. “I would say ceramics is probably one of our most popular mediums here.”

Next door inside the jewelry studio, metal smiths are busy soldering, grinding and shaping pieces of wearable art.

Pam Street is sanding smooth a bracelet she crafted from upcycled metal.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Artist Pam Street uses an electric sanding tool to polish the cuff she has crafted from upcycled metal.

“This is a cuff that I’m working on,” she says, over the din of her polishing tool.

“It's great,” she adds. “Everybody should take a beginning jewelry class at the Hui.”

After taking classes herself, she now sells her work, and is participating in what's called open studio at the Hui, for experienced artists.

“This is where I work, because I don't have a studio at my house,” explains Street. “So this open studio provides everything.”

Forsythe calls the Hui a beacon for the Maui arts community.

“Offering opportunity, education, a safe space, just a spot where people can be creative,” she says.