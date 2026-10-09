Longer delivery time for mail from Hawaiʻi

The U.S. Postal Service has released new expectations for deliveries to and from Hawaiʻi, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Packages are going to take longer to ship — in some cases, twice as long. Some local business leaders say that could create challenges.

We're used to things taking time to get to Hawaiʻi. Overnight on the Mainland means at least two days to the Islands. But now the Post Office says that instead of Priority Mail taking two to three days, those packages are now expected in two to four days.

It's longer for the Ground Advantage service. A package that used to take two to five days now takes at least 10 days to arrive.

Business groups say the changes could affect more than online shopping.

Sherry Menor is the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii. She said every delay equals dollars for businesses. It's not just packages too. Menor said delays can increase costs for local businesses that still rely on the mail for checks, invoices, permits and licenses. It just adds to the cost of doing business when operating costs are already high.

Dave Erdman is the interim president and CEO of Retail Merchants of Hawaii. He said reliable and affordable shipping is especially important for Hawaiʻi retailers because of the state's geographic isolation and dependence on transportation links with the continental U.S.

Erdman said the biggest concern is the new ten-day-plus delivery time for Ground Advantage packages — and its impact on local companies selling Hawaiʻi products online. It makes it tougher for those competing with continental retailers.

They may have to choose — either absorb the higher costs to send packages faster or risk disappointing their customers.