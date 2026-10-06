Monthly financial support available for Hawaiʻi host families post-storms

Residents who are hosting friends and family who were displaced by the recent storms may be eligible for financial support.

The Hawaiian Council is offering assistance to those that opened their homes to residents impacted by the Hurricanes Lala and Lowell. Eligible hosts can receive $500 per displaced person each month, with a total of up to $2,000 per household, per month.

Applicants do not need to be of Native Hawaiian descent, but both the host and displaced families need to be permanent Hawaiʻi residents.

Nick Carroll, the Hawaiian Council's chief of staff, said the organization did the same thing after the 2023 Maui wildfire.

“During times of need, especially in Hawaiʻi because we’re so much of a collective culture, we try to support our friends and family whenever there’s a difficult time,” Carroll said. “This is trying to help those who may have fallen through the cracks of other support systems. So, because of the culture we live in where we step up and help one another, we’re really hoping that this provides support.”

He added many residents will not hesitate to open their doors to friends and family, but the costs of things like utilities, food and extra furniture can add up quickly.

Families across the state may apply, but preference may be given to applicants from Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island, which were hit hardest by the two most recent storms. Host families that apply will undergo regular housing inspections to ensure that the host space is safe, clean and livable.

Residents can apply here by Oct. 14. Support will be allocated on a first-come, first serve basis until funding runs out.