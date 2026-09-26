Photos: Hawaiʻi Island prepares for Hurricane Nolo

Hurricane Nolo strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Friday evening after a hurricane watch was issued across Hawaiʻi County. Although the center is forecast to remain well south of the main Hawaiian Islands, heavy rain and flooding are still anticipated for Hawaiʻi Island and Maui through the weekend, and forecasters predicted parts of the island could see up to 35 inches of rain.

Across the island, residents were seen preparing for the impending storm, as many of them were still recovering from the destruction of Hurricane Lala in August.

Eugene Garcia / AP Kenzielynn Kekoa, center, helps her family fill sand bags as Hurricane Nolo approaches in Hilo, Hawaiʻi, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

HOPE Services Hawaiʻi HOPE Services Hawaiʻi staff were out on the Big Island Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, helping people experiencing homelessness prepare for Hurricane Nolo.

Tori DeJournett / HPR A sandpile is seen Arthur L. Greenwell Park in Kealakekua on Hawaiʻi Island. The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works provided sandpiles so residents could make their own sandbags.



Gregory Bull / AP Louie Taasan places sandbags along his driveway as Hurricane Nolo sits nearby Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

Tori Dejournett / HPR Recovery efforts are still underway near the Punaluʻu Bake Shop where Hurricane Lala swept through and caused extensive damage in August.

Tori Dejournett / HPR Debris behind the 76 gas station in Nāʻālehu left behind by Hurricane Lala.

Gregory Bull / AP Chase Gabin fishes among the rocks as Hurricane Nolo sits nearby Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

Hawaiʻi County As part of preparations, Hawaiʻi County has been removing debris from the Waiʻōhinu flood channel and the retention basin for the Nāʻālehu flood channel. The Nāʻālehu flood channel was previously cleared.

Tori DeJournett / HPR A Recovery Center was set up at the Sgt. Rodney J.T. Yano Memorial Hall in Captain Cook, Hawaiʻi Island on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.



Tori DeJournett / HPR The American Red Cross set up at the Sgt. Rodney J.T. Yano Memorial Hall in Captain Cook, Hawaiʻi Island on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Gregory Bull / AP A man walks past a closed ticket counter for Southwest Airlines lined with sandbags at Hilo International Airport as Hurricane Nolo sits nearby.

Sgt. Randall Corpuz / Hawaiʻi Department of Defense Two of six Hawaiʻi National Guard Task Force Hawaii High Water Vehicles staged at Keaukaha Military Reservation in Hilo. There are about 120 Guardsmen in TF Hawaiʻi ready to support Hawaiʻi County.

Tori Dejournett / HPR A downed power line seen on Hawaiʻi Belt Road, also known as Māmalahoa Highway, on Friday, Sept. 25, as Hurricane Nolo neared Hawaiʻi Island.