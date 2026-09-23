Storm updates: Tropical Depression 15-E could bring heavy rain to Hawaiʻi this weekend

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Tropical Depression 15-E is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm named Nolo on Wednesday and possibly a hurricane by Thursday, which could bring heavy rains to Hawaiʻi Island and Maui this weekend.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the center of Tropical Depression 15-E was about 300 miles away from South Point on the Big Island and moving toward the west-northwest at 6 mph. Forecasters expect a sharp turn to the north and north-northeast on Thursday. That would bring the storm systems to Hawaiʻi Island on Friday or Saturday.

Rainfall is of particular concern, with 15 to 20 inches forecast across Hawaiʻi Island, with some parts getting as much as 35 inches of rain. Officials at the National Hurricane Center urged residents that now is the time to prepare for flooding.

Use these resources to stay informed on the storm’s progression:

National Weather Service Honolulu Forecast Office — for the latest advisories, watches and warnings.

Central Pacific Hurricane Center — offers storm tracking via satellite and radar. The Center posts updates at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m., and 11 p.m. HST.

Hawaiian Electric and KIUC outage maps — track where the power's out on each island.

Additional resources from HPR: