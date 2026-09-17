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UH exhibit shines light on Hawaiʻi's deaf community

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM HST
Members of Hawaiʻi’s Deaf community visit the new exhibit.
University of Hawaiʻi
Members of Hawaiʻi’s Deaf community visit the new exhibit in September 2026.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa opened a museum this week that tells the story of the deaf community and their history.

The exhibit is called “I ʻike ʻia, I lohe ʻia: Nā Moʻolelo o ke Kaiāulu Kuli o Hawaiʻi," which means “To Be Seen, To Be Heard: The Stories of Hawaiʻi’s Deaf Community." It is located at Hamilton Library, and it features artifacts and stories from people who have hearing impairments.

Yvette Ibarra-Keohuloa is deaf, Native Hawaiian and a community advocate.

“I’m really hoping that they can leave with more curiosity, what they want to learn more and it motivates them because that is the guide, that is what will help them to find more knowledge especially about our Deaf identity, Deaf culture,” she said through an interpreter.

There are more than 2,000 people who use American Sign Language in the state, and about 500 visitors rely on interpreters each day.
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