UH exhibit shines light on Hawaiʻi's deaf community

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa opened a museum this week that tells the story of the deaf community and their history.

The exhibit is called “I ʻike ʻia, I lohe ʻia: Nā Moʻolelo o ke Kaiāulu Kuli o Hawaiʻi," which means “To Be Seen, To Be Heard: The Stories of Hawaiʻi’s Deaf Community." It is located at Hamilton Library, and it features artifacts and stories from people who have hearing impairments.

Yvette Ibarra-Keohuloa is deaf, Native Hawaiian and a community advocate.

“I’m really hoping that they can leave with more curiosity, what they want to learn more and it motivates them because that is the guide, that is what will help them to find more knowledge especially about our Deaf identity, Deaf culture,” she said through an interpreter.

There are more than 2,000 people who use American Sign Language in the state, and about 500 visitors rely on interpreters each day.

