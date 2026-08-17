Resources on Hawaiʻi Island for residents impacted by Hurricane Lala
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Vibrant Hawaiʻi will have water distribution starting at 3 p.m. Monday at nine places across Hawaiʻi Island for residents affected by Hurricane Lala.
Water will be available while supplies last at these locations:
- Keaʻau: HPP Community Association, 15-1570 Makuʻu Dr.
- Pāhoa: Billy Kenoi Park, Softball Concessions, 15-3080 Kauhale St.
- Kurtistown: Hawaiian Acres, 16-1325 Moho Rd.
- Mountain View: Fern Acres, 11-3606 Lehua St.
- Mountain View: Fern Forest, 11-2864 Ala Kapena Dr.
- Volcano: Cooper Center, 19-4030 Wright Rd.
- Pāhala: Pāhala Community Center, 96 Kamani St. #1149
- Nāʻālehu: Nāʻālehu Hongwanji, 95-5695 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd.
- Ocean View: Hope-Diamond Ministries, 92-8988 Ginger Blossom Ln.