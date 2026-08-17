Resources on Hawaiʻi Island for residents impacted by Hurricane Lala

HPR is updating this page with new resources for the community as it becomes available. Having trouble loading this page? Click here for the text-only version of the article. The text version of our site can be found at hawaiipublicradio.org/text.

Vibrant Hawaiʻi will have water distribution starting at 3 p.m. Monday at nine places across Hawaiʻi Island for residents affected by Hurricane Lala.

Hawaiʻi National Guard Hawaiʻi National Guard members who volunteered to be on State Active Duty to support Hawaiʻi County during Tropical Storm Lala are seen on Saturday, Aug. 15, in Nāʻālehu, Hawaiʻi Island.

Water will be available while supplies last at these locations:

