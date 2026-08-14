Republican primary races end in ties, will be decided by drawing

Two Republican primary election races to represent Leeward Oʻahu residents have ended in a tie, and the winners will be decided by drawing lots.

Final primary election results show incumbent state Sen. Kurt Fevella coming from behind to tie former state Rep. Bob McDermott. That's for the Republican nomination for the Senate seat representing ʻEwa Beach.

Incumbent state Rep. Kanani Souza tied Sheila Medeiros in the race to be the Republican nominee for the House seat representing Kapolei and Makakilo.

State Office of Elections results published Friday evening show Souza and Medeiros tied with 842 votes apiece, while McDermott and Fevella tied with 1,212 votes each.

Souza led Medeiros by one vote when officials released the third printout of results the day after Election Day. McDermott was leading Fevella by seven votes.

A recount conducted Tuesday confirmed that margin for both races.

But that was before voters who submitted ballots with faulty envelope signatures fixed their signatures.

The deadline for fixing those signatures was Friday.

In accordance with state law, the state Office of Elections will conduct a drawing by lot to determine the outcomes. It is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. The drawing will be livestreamed on YouTube.