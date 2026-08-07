Free audio news service for the blind community finds secure funding

A program that has been offering free audio news reports to Hawaiʻi's blind community for almost thirty years finally has a permanent source of funding.

The Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission has ordered phone and internet companies to set aside a fraction of their annual revenue for the National Federation of the Blind's Newsline Hawaiʻi program, which provides audio versions of local and national news stories to residents with print disabilities or visual impairments.

Users can hear the latest stories from local papers like the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the Garden Island, and West Hawaiʻi Today, as well as hundreds of national and international outlets.

National Federation of the Blind Hawaiʻi President Virgil Stinnett said the program connects and informs people who may otherwise find the news inaccessible.

"It's really important for anybody to just know what's happening in your community," he told HPR.

Newsline has been operating in Hawaiʻi since 1998. Stinnett said that funding for the program has often been tenuous.

"We've been able to get here and there — it's never a guarantee," he said.

The support from telecommunication providers will offer the program stability. Those providers may pass this new charge on to their customers, but the cost would likely be marginal for most people — the Public Utilities Commission estimates that someone paying $100 for their monthly phone plan may see their bill go up by ten cents.

About 800 vision-impaired and print-disabled Hawaiʻi residents tune into Newsline, including Stinnett. He uses the program to stay abreast of local sports and follow his favorite NFL team during football season.

“I’m a Niners guy,” he said.

Newsline also offers National Weather Service reports, local job listings, and current TV guides. Users can access Newsline via their phone, the Newsline app, or their smart home device. To apply to receive the service, call 800-955-6169 or fill out an online application.

