UH wants facility to test biocontrols for invasive species

The University of Hawaiʻi wants to build a laboratory to do research on biocontrols for invasive species.

Pests threaten Hawaiʻi’s environment and economy, and officials say it’s important to do local research on possible control methods. A new facility would help make that possible.

“Why do we need a biosecurity facility? In order to evaluate biocontrol agents for their efficacy against the invasive species, and also for their safety to non-target organisms, one needs a highly secure biosecurity facility,” said Parwinder Grewal, the dean of UH’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience.

Grewal’s comments came during a discussion at a state Agribusiness Development Corporation meeting Thursday. The agency could help build the facility, which would be secure enough to handle the organisms properly.

“If you want to evaluate a virus or bacteria or a fungal pathogen of insects or plants, you need this level of biosecurity. And there will be offices associated with it so that our faculty and staff can actually physically move into this facility, so that we can rapidly start developing biocontrols for invasive species,” Grewal said.

He said that CTAHR would need 3 acres of land to build the facility, which would include laboratories designed to work on biocontrol agents.

State Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity Chair Sharon Hurd said solutions to some invasive species in Hawaiʻi have been found, but in the case of an airborne control agent, “the problem was we didn't have the biocontrol facility with the proper regulations and permits to control it properly.”

One invasive species researchers are actively looking for controls for is the coconut rhinoceros beetle — one of the most devastating pests in Hawaiʻi.

Grewal said researchers have already identified a virus with “tremendous potential” to control CRB, but research still needs to be done to learn how it would impact non-target organisms.

CTAHR said it received $3.7 million from the state Legislature for the facility, as well as $4.3 million from UH and local community colleges. Federal programs can also match those funds one-to-one.

The state Agribusiness Development Corporation didn’t make any decisions on the facility during Friday’s meeting, but may take up the matter again in the future.