A contractor is selected to construct the Hanapēpē Massacre Memorial

The Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) has selected Pacific Blue Construction LLC to build the Hanapēpē Massacre Memorial on Kauaʻi.

The memorial pays tribute to those who died in the Hanapēpē Massacre of 1924, which is also called the Battle of Hanapēpē. It was a tragic turning point in Hawaiʻi’s labor movement that led to the deaths of 16 Filipino strikers and four police officers.

The memorial will have two concrete columns with a gap between them. It symbolizes the two sides of the conflict.

The columns would be set up to cast a shadow from the sun, representing that dark part of history.

DAGS awarded the company $125,000 to construct the memorial. Construction will start Sept. 1, 2026.