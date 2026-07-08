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A contractor is selected to construct the Hanapēpē Massacre Memorial

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published July 8, 2026 at 10:37 AM HST
Burial site of the 16 Filipino strikers killed in the Hanapēpē Massacre.
Michael Miranda
Burial site of the 16 Filipino strikers killed in the Hanapēpē Massacre.

The Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) has selected Pacific Blue Construction LLC to build the Hanapēpē Massacre Memorial on Kauaʻi.

The memorial pays tribute to those who died in the Hanapēpē Massacre of 1924, which is also called the Battle of Hanapēpē. It was a tragic turning point in Hawaiʻi’s labor movement that led to the deaths of 16 Filipino strikers and four police officers.

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The memorial will have two concrete columns with a gap between them. It symbolizes the two sides of the conflict.

The columns would be set up to cast a shadow from the sun, representing that dark part of history.

DAGS awarded the company $125,000 to construct the memorial. Construction will start Sept. 1, 2026.
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Local News KauaʻiLaborFilipino
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
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