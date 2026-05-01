Big changes coming to Kamehameha Schools' main Oʻahu campus

Kamehameha Schools is making some major upgrades to its main campus on Oʻahu over the next 10 years. We get more on that story from Pacific Business News Editor in Chief Janis Magin.

Kamehameha Schools plans extensive renovations to its Kapalama campus. It’s expected to cost at least $78 million and take a decade to finish.

A spokesperson for the schools says the work is being done across the 425-acre K-through-12 campus to enhance safety and modernize the facilities.

Building permits filed with the City and County of Honolulu show the largest cost is for the renovation of the Midkiff Learning Center on the upper campus, at nearly $33 million. The building houses a library, a TV studio and several classrooms.

The full renovation is expected to finish by the middle of next year. In the meantime, the school has built a temporary facility next door on Konia Field.

The school is also spending nearly $10 million to convert Maluna Field from baseball to softball. Upgrades include two new dugouts, a bullpen, a new grandstand and a new scoreboard.

A girls’ dormitory is getting a $9 million makeover, while the 60-year-old Paki Hall is getting new technology, air conditioning and windows.

The elementary school on the lower campus is also set for a major transformation. Kamehameha Schools plans to build a parking garage that will have a soccer field on top of it that will connect to a new indoor basketball gym.

A building that houses the media library center, STEM classrooms and offices is also getting a major facelift. The Kamehameha Schools spokesperson says the school is making similar investments in its two other K-through-12 campuses, on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.