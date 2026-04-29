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New appliances available for flood-affected households

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Emma Caires
Published April 29, 2026 at 9:09 AM HST
Washing machines for sale at Home Depot in Honolulu.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
/
HPR
Washing machines for sale at Home Depot in Honolulu.

Those impacted by the Kona low storms have the chance to get new appliances at a lower than normal cost through a program under Hawaiʻi Energy.

The company is partnering with Pacific Home and Appliance Distribution to give flood victims a discounted rate on dryers, washing machines, refrigerators and freezers. Each appliance ranges from $250 to $400 depending on the type and size.

Mireya Norman, the deputy director of Hawaiʻi Energy, said the company is no stranger to helping with post-disaster recovery efforts across the state, as they set up similar programs after the 2023 Maui wildfires and volcanic eruptions on Hawaiʻi Island.

“For us it was a natural reaction to try to come up with some sort of assistance program, so that's kind of where all of this was born,” Norman said.

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“We thought if we bring subsidized appliance packages to residents in areas that were affected, they could then really focus on whatever efforts they needed to rebuild, or to do the cleanups in their everyday lives without having to go out and purchase these expensive appliances,” Norman said.

Norman added that before the program launched, over 300 Hawaiʻi Energy customers expressed that they needed new appliances after the storms and floods last month.

The program lists the Lāhui Foundation, FarmKine Tings, and the Salvation Army as organizations who are offering further financial support for those who cannot afford the appliance copay.

“A lot of intense things happen in Hawaiʻi, but it’s such a close knit community and to me, the personal stories are what are most important,” Norman said.

Papaya trees on farm land next to Otake Camp were damaged after heavy flooding on Oʻahu's North Shore. (April 1, 2026)
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“Some of these people had to leave everything behind and left with just the shirt on their backs. Being able to assist the most vulnerable populations with something like this is what’s most gratifying,” Norman said.

PHAD is offering in-person drop-offs and installation assistance for Oʻahu residents. For those on neighbor islands, Hawaiʻi Energy will establish a central pickup location based on the geographical breakdown of applicants on each island.

Residents are able to apply to receive one of each appliance, if needed. Customers can expect them to be delivered or ready for pickup roughly 45 days after the application is received and approved.

Hawaiian Electric customers are eligible, with some exceptions based on ZIP code. More information on eligibility and how to apply can be found here.
Local News
Emma Caires
Emma Caires is an HPR news producer.
See stories by Emma Caires
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