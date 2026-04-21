A narrowed race for lieutenant governor leaves top state positions unchallenged

Following Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke's announcement that she will not be running for reelection, Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami is the only significant Democrat vying for the position.

Unless someone decides by the June 2 deadline to enter the election for lieutenant governor, it could create an uncompetitive race for both of the state’s top executive positions.

No significant challenger has launched a campaign to run against Gov. Josh Green, who is seeking reelection this year.

The race for governor and lieutenant governor is usually highly competitive, but University of Hawaiʻi Political Scientist Colin Moore explained that the narrowing of candidates has become a recent trend. He pointed to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who also sailed to reelection without a strong opponent in 2024.

“ I do find it troubling, I mean, it's always better when you have a vigorous election,” he said. “Even if that candidate you think is going to win does end up winning, that's how you get a discussion of ideas, and it offers an opportunity for citizens to hear someone else who's well-informed really interrogate the incumbent. And I see that as healthy. More competition in politics is usually better, and no competition is not great ... It's always healthy to see them defend their positions against someone who is in a position to push them a little bit.”

During the last race for lieutenant governor in 2022, there were four well-known Democratic politicians running for the seat. For governor, there were three significant candidates vying for the Democratic ticket.

Moore added that there are ambitious political figures who are weighing the possibility of running for the lieutenant governor seat, but because Kawakami has already garnered so much financial support, some think it may be too late.

As of the last campaign spending report in February, Kawakami has about $236,000 on hand.

The primary election is on August 8th.