Gov. Green's pick to lead the PUC gets nod from senate committee

Gov. Josh Green's pick to lead the Public Utilities Commission has received a nod from state senators.

The Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection moved forward Jon Itomura's nomination as PUC chair last Thursday.

The PUC acts as a quasi-judicial body that regulates Hawaiʻi's utilities and oversees the approval process for new energy projects. If Itomura is confirmed as chair, he will play a significant role in shaping Hawaiʻi’s energy future.

Green appointed Itomura to the position in January. During last week's committee hearing, Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole asked if Itomura would be able to rule impartially on energy projects favored by the governor, such as a proposal from the Japanese energy company JERA to build a new natural gas plant to power Oʻahu's grid.

Itomura said he was not beholden to the Green administration and emphasized the importance of the commission’s independence.

"We need to react as any court would, with only the facts that are in front of us," he said.

Green picked Itomura to replace former PUC Chair Leo Asuncion. Asuncion left his position just a handful of months before the end of his term amid concerns that PUC leadership had fostered a toxic work environment.

Last June, Sen. Keohokalole's office received an anonymous complaint claiming that PUC Chief of Policy and Research Randy Baldemor, who was installed by Asuncion, degraded and bullied staff. The sender suggested that the commission may see a mass exodus of critical employees as a result of Baldemor's treatment.

The letter also alleged that Asuncion and Baldemor had an overly friendly relationship with executives of Hawaiian Electric, one of the largest entities regulated by the PUC. Asuncion denied the claims, and an inquiry by state investigators said many of the letter's claims could not be substantiated.

Asuncion did not provide a reason for his early departure from the PUC.

During the hearing, Sen. Carol Fukunaga alluded to at least some recent departures of "experienced and talented" PUC staff and asked Itomura how he intended to develop and retain commission employees during his tenure as chair.

Itomura said he had delved into the commission's management practices and spoken to each employee in order to learn about the recent departures. He did not specify what those conversations entailed, but he did tell lawmakers that retainment was a top priority.

"We can't afford to lose bodies," Itomura said, noting that the commission opened 480 cases last year and has issued over 700 rulings.

Itomura was a longtime attorney for the state Division of Consumer Advocacy. He was serving as counsel for the state Campaign Spending Commission when he received his appointment to the PUC.

His nomination will go before the Senate for a full vote.