Hawaiʻi gambling regulations would likely be complex to accommodate the evolving industry

The legalization of gambling in Hawaiʻi will likely come with complex regulations for the rapidly evolving industry, according to advocates.

That was their message to state lawmakers looking at how it could impact Hawaiʻi, one of two states that outlaw all forms of gambling.

Other states that allow gambling now have to update their current laws because of the evolution and growing popularity of sports gambling and prediction markets like Polymarket.

Tres York, vice president of government relations for the American Gaming Association, said there’s ambiguity because of now-outdated laws.

“ Many existing statutes were drafted before these issues emerged,creating ambiguity and in some cases, enforcement gaps that legislatures and regulators are now kind of forced to now address,” York said last week at an informational briefing for the Tourism and Gaming Working group.

He added, “As gambling continues to evolve and scale and form, states that choose to legalize gaming must ensure the regulatory and legal frameworks remain clear, remain enforceable and aligned with contemporary modern risks.”

The rules would aim to reduce the crime and addiction that could come with legalized gambling — some of the main concerns lawmakers have about bringing gambling to the state.

York said that other states’ gambling institutions are closely linked with local law enforcement and mental health resources.

The legalization of gambling in Hawaiʻi, which could bring millions of dollars in revenue to the state, has been debated for years.

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