Lāhui Foundation provides on-the-ground financial relief for flood victims

Folks impacted by the Kona low storms have another way to get financial relief.

The Lāhui Foundation is going into impacted neighborhoods to reach families who might not have been able to communicate or drive to a donation hub.

The foundation said it will be giving out money to the head of each household. Organizers are emphasizing that this money is to help families directly impacted by the storms, not for landlords or property owners who weren’t living in the damaged homes.

Home visits have already started and will continue through April 22 for North Shore Oʻahu communities. Waiʻanae residents can expect visits on April 22.

If anyone is missed or unable to be visited at home, they can go to the Waialua Courthouse on April 20 or to Kahuku Village Association on April 21 between 3 and 6 p.m.

Those who would like to receive support should fill out the application on here.