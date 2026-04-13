State eyes measure to track vehicle registration and safety checks

Registration and safety checks could be monitored by traffic cameras under a new bill moving through the state legislature. The measure would allow the implementation of cameras at “high risk” intersections, which would be determined by the state Department of Transportation.

Through automated license plate recognition, or ALPR, the cameras would track expired registration and safety checks, on top of monitoring the common traffic infractions like red light violations and speeding.

The state Department of Transportation says this is a move towards safer roads, which it said is needed after 2025 had 128 traffic fatalities — the highest number of recorded deaths since 2007.

“Allowing counties to use (ALPR) systems for identifying non-compliant vehicles and the use of red light and speed camera systems will significantly enhance traffic law enforcement capabilities,” the DOT's testimony read.

“These technologies have proven effective in other jurisdictions in improving compliance with traffic laws and reducing accidents.”

The bill would also put cameras on school buses to catch people who don't stop when the stop arm is down, signaling that keiki are getting off the bus. Drivers in both directions are required to stop when the stop arm is down and blinking red.

Alex Guirguis, the CEO of the Off the Record app that helps people fight traffic tickets, said local folks should be cautious about the potential rapid growth in traffic citations. He believes tickets from automated cameras can stay with drivers long after the citation is paid.

“If they take that right turn a bit too fast, or go through a yellow light as it’s turning red, they'll get that automated ticket,” Guirguis said.

“Any ticket that you receive can go on your record, and that's where your insurance premiums increase. So you could pay that $200 ticket immediately, but that can stay with you and you might not even link it back to that original time you were cited.”

Some community members, like Nikos Leverenz, are also concerned that the jump in the number of traffic cameras could be a move toward a mass-surveillance state. Some testifiers claim the state should focus on in-person enforcement and education for offenders, rather than installing more cameras.

“Experiences on the continent demonstrate that the use of street speed cameras disproportionately impacts those from under-resourced communities,” Leverenz said.

“State policymakers should tread more carefully and endeavor to ensure that fundamental privacy rights are recognized in an era of mass electronic surveillance.”

Guirguis echoed the sentiment, stating that Hawaiʻi could follow suit with many other states by continuing to implement traffic cameras that only record when they are triggered by a traffic infraction.

“We're not accustomed to having constant surveillance of every car on the road. In my opinion, this goes against the ethos of American values and American privacy expectations.”

The bill states that fines could range from $75 to $200 for expired registration or safety checks, with the fees being waived if the owner gets the appropriate fixes within 30 days of the citation. The measure passed through the Senate Ways and Means Committee and will be heard by the full senate floor tomorrow.