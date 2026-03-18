Power, access and supplies remain limited in Maui's Hāna community

The remote community of Hāna, Maui, remains critically impacted by last weekend’s Kona low storm.

On Tuesday, Hawaiian Electric said about 240 customers in East Maui were still without power.

On Wednesday morning, HECO released an update after overnight work: "In East Maui, crews made significant progress and restored a majority of customers, with about 70 customers being asked to continue planning for extended outages that could last several more days pending weather conditions later this week."

The road to Hāna remains hazardous with extensive storm damage. Access is limited to local traffic only.

The Maui Humane Society said its Hāna kennels were severely damaged.

“What we see in Hāna right now is a lot of downed trees, a lot of structures that have turned over," Humane Enforcement Officer Sharon Jahns said on Tuesday. "For me personally, my kennels were all blown over, chicken coops, many trees down."

"A lot of people were blocked in, unable to get out of their areas because trees were down. Power lines were down, and because of the weather, we weren't able to get any help. We still don't have any power, we don't have any internet, but stores have been closed, gas station was closed, and people are hurting."

The Maui Humane Society is asking for donations for pet food and kennel repair.

The Maui Food Bank is coordinating with the Maui Emergency Management Agency and Maui United Way to deliver emergency food supplies to Hāna residents via helicopter.