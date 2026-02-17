Elections officer could get more protection from political firing attempts

The state’s chief elections officer could get more job protection this year under a proposal by state lawmakers.

If the three-page Senate Bill 2466 becomes law, that position “may only be terminated for cause,” sparing that position from politically motivated attacks.

The measure would directly address attempts by the state Elections Commission to fire Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago.

“Disinformation is being spread by some groups seeking to sow distrust among the electorate,” said Marlene Thom of Indivisible Hawaiʻi, who testified in support of the bill.

“We need to take all prudent measures to protect election officials who have proven to be trustworthy and effective. This bill is an important step, but a small step toward that end. But it will assure the public that our elections are being overseen and protected by competent and ethical officials.”

The commission’s attempts to sideline or remove Nago have been spearheaded by its Republican members.

Some on the political right have questioned the integrity of U.S. elections in recent years, spurred by President Donald Trump and his loss in the 2020 presidential election, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

State Sen. Brenton Awa, a Republican, voted against the measure but focused on what he said were problems with the election access in the state.

“How can we be asking for better protections for the job, if currently it’s kind of jammed up?” he asked Nago during a Senate Committee on Judiciary hearing on the measure last week.

Awa said during the last election, held in 2024, that he waited six hours in line to vote in person, and that people had left the line.

Sen. Karl Rhoads, who chairs the committee, pushed back by saying that voters can vote by mail.

Most of the testimony for SB 2466 supported the measure, which passed through the committee hearing.