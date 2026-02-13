Phones could be banned during most class time next school year

Hawaiʻi K-12 students will soon have to log off their phones and lock in to class under a new phone ban approved by the Hawaiʻi Board of Education.

The approved policy completely prohibits the use of phones at elementary and middle schools. High schools have some leeway, with exceptions for noninstructional times, including lunch breaks, before and after school, and during free periods.

BOE members said the rule is about keeping students focused on their education and protecting their well-being. Educational time is sacred and should be protected from as many external distractions as possible, members said.

“The integration of technology in educational environments continues to evolve as new technologies are developed, which necessitates clear and consistent guidance to ensure that its use in schools supports learning,” the policy read. “Students require assistance and instruction to establish healthy and responsible relationships with technology, to build respectful interpersonal communication habits in both digital and physical spaces, and to develop self control.”

Logan Otani, a junior at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, represented Generation Rewire under the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders. She pushed back against the misconception that most students would oppose the ban. She said many of her peers know how phone use, specifically social media, can increase anxiety, depression and insecurities.

“Constant exposure to social media and online interaction can heighten stress, feel unhealthy comparisons and create emotional distractions,” Otani said. “A unified phone policy across the state would help redirect student attention away from digital distractions and toward more meaningful educational opportunities. How can we bring back learning that will make us feel connected, challenge grit and get our hands dirty?”

Exceptions to the ban include emergencies, safety threats, medical reasons, when a teacher explicitly says it’s allowed, and for students with individualized educational programs.

Board members said the ban is just the foundation, and they are still working on how to implement the policy, including the timeline, consequences, and enforcement authority. They said the 2026-2027 school year would be the earliest the rule could be enforced.