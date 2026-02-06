Labor groups rally at Capitol for stronger enforcement against wage theft

Advocates rallied at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Thursday to call on lawmakers to implement stronger enforcement against wage theft.

The state minimum wage increased to $16 per hour this year. But workers say it’s not enough to meet the high cost of living in Hawaiʻi.

House Bill 2446 authorizes the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to create a community program. That program aims to educate marginalized communities about stolen wages. It would also enhance outreach and referrals.

Kami Yamamoto, the executive director of Hawaiʻi Workers Center, said some workers are still unaware of their rights.

"They also don't feel like they're empowered to insert them. So what we want to stress is Hawaiʻi Worker Center is that while we primarily organize COFA (Compact of Free Association), Micronesian and Filipino workers through our workers organizations, this bill will not just protect the rights of migrant workers, but all workers here in Hawaiʻi, low wage earners in restaurants, care homes and other industries that are living paycheck to paycheck," Yamamoto said.

The House Labor Committee advanced the measure. It still needs to get a hearing from the Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee and the Finance Committee.