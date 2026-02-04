Lawmakers advance bill to study geothermal energy in DHHL areas

A House committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that explores geothermal energy in areas covered by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

House Bill 1982 would fund the DHHL to explore geothermal energy resources and hire consultants.

The House Committee on Energy and Environmental Protection amended the bill to take out the appropriation of $5 million to DHHL and allow for further discussion in the legislative session.

DHHL has been looking into geothermal energy for the past two years. But there have been debates among Native Hawaiians, some of whom expressed concerns about dismissing religious beliefs and that the volcanic goddess Pele is sacred.

Proponents say geothermal energy is an opportunity to lower energy costs and achieve self-determination.

Geothermal energy involves drilling into underground reservoirs to extract hot water or steam. Some countries, like New Zealand and the Philippines, have used geothermal energy.

Sites that DHHL is looking at for geothermal resources include Humuʻula/Upper Piʻihonua, Puʻukapu, Kawaihae and Kamā‘oa/Puʻuʻeo on Hawaiʻi Island; Kahikinui and Wākiu/Hāna on Maui; Hoʻolehua/Nā‘iwa on Molokaʻi; Lualualei/Waiʻanae Valley, Waimānalo, Ha‘ikū Valley, Waiāhole on Oʻahu; and Upper Wailua on Kauaʻi.

“The customary exploration process would be to first conduct on-site inspections and certain geoscientific surveys including non-invasive geophysics testing (e.g., gravity and magnetotellurics), geochemistry and conceptual modelling. If the results of that testing warrant further investigation, then slim-hole exploratory well drilling and analysis would be called for,” DHHL said in written testimony.

The cost of geoscience surveys at the sites would range from $4 million to $5 million, according to DHHL. The slim-hole drilling at six of the sites would range from $40 million to $50 million.

But the measure has run into opposition. Terri Napeahi of the Keaukaha Action Network testified against the bill.

“It is deeply concerning that the Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands (is) proposing and administering the industrialization of geothermal which is a violation of the State Constitution Article XII Section 7,” Napeahi wrote in testimony.

“The exclusion of Beneficiary consultation eliminates community input and oversight and creates a closed loop in which project proponents are empowered to define, implement, and evaluate their own impacts. Such an arrangement is incompatible with transparent governance and public accountability. Appropriation of State and/or Federal Funds with the intent of sponsoring statewide geothermal exploration threatens both the integrity of our trust land.”

The bill next requires hearings in the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee and the House Finance Committee.