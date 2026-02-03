Lawmakers consider a helpline to report harm from federal agencies

A measure being considered by the state Legislature would create a 24/7 helpline for people to report possible harm caused by immigration enforcement, federal agents and troop deployments.

Hawaiʻi's 211 system would run the helpline. The Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission would then investigate the issues within its jurisdiction and help connect people with services.

“We think it's a great idea because people don't report these kinds of things,” Commission Deputy Executive Director Heather McVay said in support of the measure.

“Making it known that it's being reported to the Civil Rights Commission would have an opportunity to have more folks report that, and thus we could use the information to direct resources for outreach and education and a lot of other uses, and as well as adding it to the attorney general's report on hate crimes, which I know is already on the books.”

The commission would also file a report to the Legislature with data from the calls.

Violations covered by the Civil Rights Commission include housing, employment and access to state-funded services.

The measure passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and will next be heard by the full body.