'It's about people': Some Hawaiʻi businesses voice opposition to ICE actions

Businesses across the U.S. closed this past Friday to take part in an economic blackout and pause everyday routines.

The strike, which largely gained popularity on social media, sought to put a dent in consumer spending in support of those protesting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Dozens of businesses in Hawaiʻi participated, including coffee shops, jewelry stores, and tattoo artists. Some shut down for the day, while others released statements in support of the strike but chose to remain open.

Suzanne Navarro, owner of The Parlay on Maui, closed her restaurant’s doors on Friday, just hours after hearing about the national call.

“This isn't necessarily about politics,” Navarro said. “The main people who work here, all of our parents are immigrants. It’s about people — it’s being done to people who are just like you and me.”

Navarro said the decision was not made lightly; her business brings in roughly $15,000 a day. Navarro also pivoted to paying her employees out of her own pocket.

“We had to think about how we would make sure our workers didn’t lose out on money that day, because it’s not their fault that this is happening, but we still had to do something,” Navarro said.

“It was really, really hard for us to do that, but the overwhelming support we immediately got was amazing — definitely surprising, but amazing.”

Many small businesses received hundreds of likes, comments, and shares on their Instagram posts. Some reported losing some followers initially, but gaining back double or triple the amount.

Emma Caires / HPR A banner reading "Defend (Im)migrants" is held during the "ICE Out Walkout" at UH Mānoa on Jan. 29, 2026.

HiClimb, a rock climbing gym in Honolulu, demonstrated another way of joining the economic blackout without completely shutting down. General Manager Anthony Bagnoli released an Instagram statement saying the gym would remain open, but that the services would be free.

“Our climbing gym and team will be available to provide a supportive and grounding environment for anyone who may benefit from the emotional, physical, or mental support that climbing and community offer,” the statement read.

Aaleiyah Chinen and Christian Martinez, co-owners of the Taco Libre food truck on Kauaʻi, stayed open on Friday, but voiced their stance on ICE enforcement with a sign that read, “If you support ICE, don’t support us.”

Taco Libre Kauaʻi A poster reads, "If you support ICE, don't support us" at the Taco Libre food truck on Kauaʻi.

They said Friday was one of the busiest days they’ve had in months.

“I think it's so important to speak on our values and what we believe in, especially when you have some sort of a platform,” Chinen said.

“People say, ‘you’re a food business, just stick to posting about food,’ but I think as business owners, we represent our food. We're proud of who we are, and I think it's a disservice if we don't say anything.”

