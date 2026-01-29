Lawmakers consider an online mental health platform for Hawaiʻi keiki

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would create a centralized online hub of resources, educational modules and outreach opportunities to support keiki mental health.

Supporters of the bill say that youth mental health in Hawaiʻi has gotten worse over the past decade — with heightened anxiety and depression surrounding COVID-19 and the Lahaina wildfire — but they believe there aren’t enough resources to match the need.

Patricia Chin, the statewide initiative manager with the HI Hopes Initiative, worked with the state Department of Health to introduce the bill. She said mental health carries a lot of stigma, especially for keiki, which can prevent them from speaking up or asking for help.

“How do we talk about a topic that has been very taboo in our community? We’re really hoping that with this space, it'll become a bigger topic and people will realize it's normal to talk about these concerns and then reach out and get those services,” Chin said.

“For me, it's more than just a platform. It's the ability for a young person to get access to resources and services that are necessary for them to not feel so alone.”

The bill would launch the platform as a one-year pilot program from July through June of next year. It would require the DOH Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division to include county-specific resources, mental health education, self-care and coping strategies, and statewide data on mental health needs throughout the state.

Keli Acquaro, the administrator for the DOH Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division, said the department has been working on launching a program like this for years. She added that the rise in artificial intelligence and chatbots has heightened the need for a trusted and vetted platform to keep keiki safe.

“It can be really intimidating to make a phone call or ask somebody a question about your mental health, or admit that you're feeling some type of way,” Acquaro said.

“Keiki are a special population, and it’s not a one-size-fits-all thing. So for young people to be able to access good information without worrying about judgment or stigma is really important.”

She hopes that the platform could also inform the DOH on what services are being requested more often than others, which could shift its priorities and focus areas going forward.

The bill will be heard next by the House Committee on Health and Human Services.