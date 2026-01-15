Delays have increased the cost of Hawaiʻi Capitol reflecting pools

Rising construction costs and objections over a state bid are delaying a project to fix the dilapidated reflecting pools at the Hawai‘i State Capitol, state officials in charge of the multi-million dollar project told lawmakers Wednesday.

The reflecting pools, known for their uniqueness among U.S. Capitol buildings, have been leaking into Capitol offices for years. The plan was to drain the water and replace it with a large-scale, mosaic mural made of glass by November 2026.

At a Wednesday House Committee on Culture and Arts, public works administrator Gordon Wood said the delay will have “substantial impact” on the costs.

“I won't try to make you feel good about that,” Wood told lawmakers.

Courtesy of Solomon Enos Hawai‘i lawmakers were given a tour of what a the ocean-inspired mural will look like at the Capitol reflecting pools.

He said the original budget for the construction contract, about $29 million, will increase by about 15%. And the cost for the glass, about $11 million, will go up about 25%.

“That has to do with tariffs and so forth,” Wood said.

The total estimated cost of the project, which could change, is $73.5 million, according to a department spokesperson. The first phase of the project included waterproofing of the Diamond Head side of the pools, while the second phase will waterproof the Ewa side of the pool and include concrete work.

The last phase of the project will include the art installation, new ramps and other construction work. But that phase had been stalled after the state denied all the bids that came in for the project, according to Wood.

The process was delayed further after one of the losing bidders protested the state's cancellation. A hearing officer later found in favor of the state, denying the protest.

Wood said the department canceled the original contract because the state's first glass supplier couldn't post a surety bond for the glass for the art installation.

“Which would leave the state at significant risk, because we're talking about that point about $10 million or $11 million. That's a big risk, if we don't have some sort of surety,” Wood said.

The state restarted the solicitation process, this time including the glass work as part of the contract.

The rising construction costs are happening nationally due to tariffs, labor shortages and higher interest rates.

“We are seeing that jump in our pricing,” Wood said. “We're trying to be circumspect about when we do our estimates, of trying to accommodate that uncertainty, knowing that it could drop that down just as fast.”