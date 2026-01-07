Nearly 30% of state sheriff, investigator positions are vacant, officials say

The state Department of Law Enforcement says low pay is a primary concern amid its 28% vacancy rate, and is hoping for new legislation to combat it.

There are 136 vacant positions for DLE sheriffs and investigators out of the 490 authorized jobs, department officials told lawmakers Tuesday during budget briefings ahead of the legislative session.

“Next year I'll probably be hoping that someone will introduce some type of parity bill,” said state Director of Law Enforcement Mike Lambert. “What that would do is, instead of increasing their pay, which could hurt overtime calculations, they get a $15,000 flat match every year.”

One of the primary reasons for the high vacancy rate is that county-level law enforcement positions are available and could pay much more. The $15,000 would bring salaries up to $70,000, closing the gap in pay between sheriffs and county police officers, which Lambert said is closer to $79,000.

"So at the very least, when I go to a recruitment event, our poster will say at least $70,000 … It's amazing that even anybody takes our jobs," Lambert said.

The DLE is in charge of enforcing state laws and safeguarding state facilities. It’s also one of the lead agencies enforcing the state’s new fireworks laws, and said it seized about 121,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in 2025.

Lambert said it opened eight fireworks-related investigations last year and executed about two dozen warrants.

The DLE and other agencies noted that fewer illegal fireworks were used during last week’s New Year’s celebrations.

One of the department’s new responsibilities is to enforce agriculture laws, including those that protect local farmers. A new unit of officers will be dedicated solely to the farming-related incidents.

Lambert said the department is still in the process of hiring for that unit.

