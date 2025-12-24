Meet these new faces on some of the state's prominent boards, commissions

There are new faces at some prominent state commissions and boards.

Gov. Josh Green has made recent appointments to the state Commission on Water Resource Management, the Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity, and the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission.

There are two new members for the seven-member CWRM, which is tasked with protecting and managing water in the state.

One is Moses Kalei Nahonoapiʻilani Haia III, the former executive director for the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation. He’s a longtime attorney whose work has focused on the management of the islands’ public trust resources.

Office of Gov. Josh Green Moses Kalei Nahonoapiʻilani Haia III, left, and Juanita Reyher-Colon, right.

The other appointment is Juanita Reyher-Colon, the executive director of the Hawaiʻi Rural Water Association. Her work has included strengthening water systems for underserved areas.

“Water is life in Hawaiʻi, and protecting it requires legal rigor and respect for our public trust responsibilities,” Green said in a statement.

“Moses Haia brings decades of experience holding institutions accountable. Juanita Reyher-Colon brings deep, practical knowledge of water management and a strong commitment to resilient systems for the future.”

Meanwhile, the state’s 10-member Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity is welcoming veterinarian and Hawaiʻi Island rancher Jason Moniz.

Office of Gov. Josh Green Jason Moniz

Green appointed Moniz in November. BAB’s newest member is also currently the vice president of the Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council, and is active in other local farming organizations.

Moniz spent nearly 40 years with the former state Department of Agriculture’s Animal Industry Division.

The board helps regulate policies for the state’s agriculture department, and has recently taken on more responsibility for the management of invasive species.

Another recent appointment is retired attorney Moya Gray, who is now serving on the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission.

Gray’s service includes her time as executive director for Volunteer Legal Services Hawaiʻi, as an attorney for the state Senate, and directing the State Office of Information Practices.

The ethics commission enforces state codes in an effort to preserve the public’s confidence in government officials.