State seeks youth voices for transportation council

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has open spots on its Youth Transportation Council.

People ages 11 to 24 are encouraged to apply.

The council is part of the terms that the state and a group of young plaintiffs agreed to in a historic settlement in 2024. The plaintiffs sued the DOT to push for more climate action.

Over the last year, the youth council advised the department as it developed a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.

New council members will have the opportunity to work closely with state officials on shaping Hawaiʻi's transportation future.

Applications are also open to serve on one of the council's three committees: ground transportation, policy, or community outreach.

The next council term will begin on July 1. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. Find more information here.