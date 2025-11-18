© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OHA and DHHL enter negotiations for housing in Kakaʻako Makai

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published November 18, 2025 at 12:24 PM HST
Kakaʻako Makai master plan, presented by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.
DBEDT
Kakaʻako Makai master plan, presented by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands entered a negotiating period last week over a parcel of land in Kakaʻako Makai on Oʻahu.

The state transferred about 30 acres of land to OHA over a decade ago to settle a long-standing dispute over ceded land revenues.

OHA has been trying to develop housing units in the Honolulu waterfront area, but proposals to lift zoning restrictions have failed in the Legislature.

Local News
OHA, lawmakers try again to lift residential ban on Kakaʻako Makai lands (2025)
Cassie Ordonio

Now, OHA is making an effort to work with DHHL to develop housing units faster.

“The quicker we can get the negotiations completed, the quicker we can move forward on designing,” DHHL Director Kali Watson told HPR.

OHA and DHHL are negotiating over “Lot I,” which is currently used for open-air storage, parking for construction equipment and automotive sales.

The land has about 3 acres, which makes up less than 2% of the 169 acres in Kaka'ako Makai.

Watson said that he would like the mixed-use development to be within the current height limit of 200 feet.

After OHA and DHHL reach an agreement, Watson said the department will put out a request for proposal to developers. If all goes well, Watson said the construction could take about three years.

“I hope to get it moving along pretty quickly, because we do have certain deadlines,” he said. “But more importantly, we have an urgency, in a sense that the people on our waitlist, unfortunately, over half of the people on our waitlist, which totals over 11,000 just for the island of O’ahu, a lot of them are passing away.”
Tags
Local News KakaʻakoHousingOffice of Hawaiian AffairsDepartment of Hawaiian Home Lands
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories