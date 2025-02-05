OHA, lawmakers try again to lift residential ban on Kakaʻako Makai lands

A bill aiming to lift a state law banning residential development at the waterfront area of Kakaʻako on Oʻahu cleared its first hurdle in the state Legislature.

This is part of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ effort to develop its Kakaʻako Makai Project. The state transferred about 30 acres of land to OHA over a decade ago to settle a long-standing dispute over ceded land revenues.

If Senate Bill 524 becomes law, OHA could develop two 400-foot buildings on that land. Most of the units will be reserved for people making up to 140% of the area median income. That’s just over $150,000 for a family of three.

Sen. Troy Hashimoto voted to pass the measure during a Senate Housing Committee meeting. But he said it would be a complicated project for OHA.

"We all know that affordable housing is very difficult. If OHA wants to pick this parcel, up to them," he said. "But I think we wish them well, and I hope people realize this isnʻt the silver bullet that they think that's going to magically make housing appear. It's going to be a long journey, so I hope they know what they're getting themselves into."

The measure passed the Hawaiian Affairs and the Housing, Water and Land committees this week.

The bill will need to get a joint hearing from the Senate Judiciary and Ways and Means committees. If it passes, then it will head to the full Senate for approval.